The four astronauts selected for NASA's Artemis II mission arrived in Florida, marking a significant step towards the first crewed Moon mission in more than fifty years. Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Friday, ready for their eventual mission launch planned for early April.

The Artemis II mission is of great importance as it marks humanity's return to lunar exploration after decades, symbolizing a major leap in space exploration. The astronauts have entered the critical phase of their mission preparations, embodying both national and international collaboration between NASA and the Canadian Space Agency.

On a related note, satellite observations following a Russian earthquake have provided deeper insights into tsunami formation. Operated jointly by U.S. and French space agencies, the data enhances understanding of seismic activity at subduction zones. This development could improve predictions of tsunami events, benefitting global safety protocols and scientific research.

(With inputs from agencies.)