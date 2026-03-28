Political Alliances and Accusations: The Satheesan-RSS Controversy
RV Babu, a prominent Sangh Parivar leader, accused UDF chairman V D Satheesan of seeking RSS support in past elections, a claim Satheesan denied. He labeled this as politically motivated and criticized CPI(M) for its alleged double standards in alliances and the Sabarimala gold misappropriation cases.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, Sangh Parivar's RV Babu accused UDF chairman V D Satheesan of colluding with RSS leaders during the 2001 and 2006 state Assembly polls. Babu's allegations were firmly denied by Satheesan, who insisted he never sought RSS or BJP support.
Satheesan responded to the allegations by labeling them as politically motivated. He questioned the intent behind Babu's statements, especially since Babu is known for his anti-Congress stance following earlier remarks made by the party.
In a broader political context, Satheesan criticized the CPI(M) for maintaining alliances that seem contradictory, and accused them of shielding leaders involved in the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case. He called for transparency, especially concerning potential amendments to the FCRA that could impact NGOs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Satheesan
- RV Babu
- RSS
- UDF
- CPI(M)
- elections
- political alliance
- Sangh Parivar
- Sabarimala
- allegations
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