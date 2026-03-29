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Karnataka Deputy CM Slams BJP, Predicts Change in Assam

During his visit to Assam, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized the BJP for divisive politics and predicted that the people of Assam desire change. Alleging corruption, authoritarianism, and fear-mongering, Shivakumar emphasized Congress's inclusive governance and assured that Congress would fulfill its promises if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:00 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Slams BJP, Predicts Change in Assam
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh (Photo/x/@DKShivakumar). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, during his visit to Assam, accused the BJP of sowing division and emphasized Congress's role in uniting citizens. Speaking in Guwahati, he indicated a change in Assam's political landscape, highlighting the people's yearning for a better government and criticizing the BJP's alleged authoritarianism.

Shivakumar recalled periods when the BJP labeled Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as corrupt, questioning his clean image under BJP leadership. He faulted the BJP for its inability to nurture leaders, instead co-opting Congress figures to stay relevant. He cited alleged coercion of women in political rallies as evidence of authoritarian tactics.

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh joined the criticism, attacking Assam's governance failures and accusing BJP of fear-mongering and intimidation. He emphasized Congress's commitment to fulfilling promises and restoring democratic norms. Both leaders demanded accountability from the BJP, expressing confidence in Congress's prospects in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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