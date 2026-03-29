Karnataka Deputy CM Slams BJP, Predicts Change in Assam

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, during his visit to Assam, accused the BJP of sowing division and emphasized Congress's role in uniting citizens. Speaking in Guwahati, he indicated a change in Assam's political landscape, highlighting the people's yearning for a better government and criticizing the BJP's alleged authoritarianism.

Shivakumar recalled periods when the BJP labeled Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as corrupt, questioning his clean image under BJP leadership. He faulted the BJP for its inability to nurture leaders, instead co-opting Congress figures to stay relevant. He cited alleged coercion of women in political rallies as evidence of authoritarian tactics.

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh joined the criticism, attacking Assam's governance failures and accusing BJP of fear-mongering and intimidation. He emphasized Congress's commitment to fulfilling promises and restoring democratic norms. Both leaders demanded accountability from the BJP, expressing confidence in Congress's prospects in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)