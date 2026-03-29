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Kerala Assembly Elections: Congress Accuses CM of Misusing State Funds

As the Kerala Assembly Elections loom, Congress MP KC Venugopal accuses CM Pinarayi Vijayan of misappropriating state funds for political gain. He contrasts Vijayan's alleged economic mismanagement with the Congress-led UDF's commitments to the poor. Elections are set for April 9, with results expected on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:12 IST
Kerala Assembly Elections: Congress Accuses CM of Misusing State Funds
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Kerala Assembly Elections on the horizon, allegations are flying high. Congress MP KC Venugopal has launched a scathing criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of 'looting' Kerala's economy. Venugopal claimed that Vijayan misused public funds for his political branding and contrasted this with the Congress-led UDF's dedication to aiding the poor.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, 'The Congress has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of the poor, as evidenced in states like Karnataka and Telangana. In contrast, Pinarayi Vijayan has exploited Kerala's resources for self-promotion.' The Congress leader further accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of transforming into a 'Corporate Marxist Party' due to excessive use of hoardings.

In response, Chief Minister Vijayan countered that the United Democratic Front was resorting to false claims regarding the Social Democratic Party of India's support in Malappuram, aiming to distract from their pro-corporate policies. Voters will head to the polls on April 9, with results expected by May 4. The election is crucial for both parties as the UDF seeks to overturn the decade-long governance of the LDF in Kerala.

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