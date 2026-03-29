Political Tensions Rise as West Bengal Gears Up for Elections

In the run-up to the crucial assembly elections in West Bengal, political rhetoric reached a fever pitch as leaders from both sides of the aisle traded barbs. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP candidate from Nandigram, praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the 'new Chanakya' of the nation. Adhikari lauded Shah for realizing Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's vision and pivotal in scrapping Article 370 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking to ANI during his campaign trail, Adhikari emphasized Amit Shah's significance in national politics while highlighting the crucial upcoming elections set on April 23 and 29. The contest is expected to be fierce, with passions running high on both sides.

Meanwhile, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee took a hard swing at the BJP, linking recent Ram Navami violence to the party's alleged strategy. Addressing a rally, Banerjee accused the BJP of fostering unrest and criticized the central government's treatment of minorities, drawing a sharp football analogy to emphasize his point. The political climate remains charged as the state prepares for potential upheavals.

(With inputs from agencies.)