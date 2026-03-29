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Narrow Escape: Woman Survives Gas Explosion

A gas cylinder explosion rocked Bhogaon village, causing significant damage but no casualties. Ramvati narrowly survived the blast, which destroyed her home. Neighbors had moved from the affected area shortly before, avoiding harm. Authorities promised financial aid after assessing the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:24 IST
Narrow Escape: Woman Survives Gas Explosion
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  • India

In a terrifying incident early Sunday morning, a woman in Bhogaon village narrowly escaped a gas cylinder explosion that tore through her home, police confirmed.

The explosion, which took place around 5 am, caused extensive damage but fortunately resulted in no casualties. Witnesses reported that Ramvati had placed tea on the stove and left to feed her cattle just as the blast occurred.

Revenue department officials have since visited the site, conducted a damage assessment, and pledged to compile a report for district authorities to assist with potential financial aid for the family.

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