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Tragic Drowning of Four Children in Farm Pond

Four children drowned in a farm pond in Naganur village during a school holiday. Police identified the victims as Kirana, Basamma, Sharath, and Hanumesh. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to their tragic deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yadgir | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:21 IST
Tragic Drowning of Four Children in Farm Pond
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  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, four children drowned in a farm pond in Naganur village of Surapura taluk on Sunday. According to police statements, the children entered the pond on a school holiday, seeking to swim, and accidentally lost their lives. The victims were identified as Kirana, aged six, Basamma, eleven, Sharath, six, and Hanumesh, seven.

The Kembhavi police, under whose jurisdiction the incident falls, have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to understand the events leading up to this unfortunate accident. Authorities are now looking into safety measures around local water bodies to prevent future tragedies of this nature.

The community mourns the loss of these young lives, prompting discussions on the importance of child safety and adult supervision near potential hazards. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers lurking in everyday environments that require vigilant awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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