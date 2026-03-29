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Modi Mesmerizes Kerala with Chenda Beats at BJP Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated a large crowd in Kerala by playing the traditional 'chenda' drum during a BJP election rally. His interaction, music, and address targeting LDF and UDF sparked enthusiasm among attendees, especially after acknowledging two children with paintings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:24 IST
Modi Mesmerizes Kerala with Chenda Beats at BJP Rally
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant impact on Sunday during a BJP election rally in Kerala by showcasing his skill on the 'chenda', a traditional percussion instrument. This came as Modi arrived at Kottamaidanam, receiving warm applause from a large crowd eager to witness the spectacle.

The Prime Minister's helicopter touched down at Mercy College ground around 2.15 pm, where overwhelming numbers of supporters lined the streets to greet him. Enthusiastic attendees welcomed him with traditional artefacts as he took the stage. Modi's interaction with the crowd reached a peak when he played a few beats on the chenda, eliciting cheers.

During his speech, Modi skillfully targeted political opponents, the LDF and UDF, rallying his supporters. His connection with the public was further highlighted when he paused to engage with two children holding paintings, promising to write to them personally. The event concluded with Modi inviting BJP-NDA candidates on stage, followed by an enthusiastic send-off as he departed the venue amid cheering supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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