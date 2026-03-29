Voter List Update Amidst West Bengal Poll Preparations

The Election Commission announced on Sunday that the fourth supplementary voter list has been released in West Bengal as the state gears up for its upcoming elections.

Despite the announcement, no specific information was provided regarding the number of deletions or inclusions in the updated list. This comes after extensive review processes where around 60 lakh names were under scrutiny for potential inclusion or deletion from the electoral rolls.

Polling for West Bengal's 294-member Assembly is set for April 23 and 29, with vote counting scheduled for May 4, signaling a crucial period for the state's democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)