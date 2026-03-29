Voter List Update Amidst West Bengal Poll Preparations
The Election Commission has released a fourth supplementary voter list for West Bengal as the state prepares for elections. No details were given about inclusions or deletions, following adjudications on 60 lakh names marked as 'under adjudication' from the final list released in February.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission announced on Sunday that the fourth supplementary voter list has been released in West Bengal as the state gears up for its upcoming elections.
Despite the announcement, no specific information was provided regarding the number of deletions or inclusions in the updated list. This comes after extensive review processes where around 60 lakh names were under scrutiny for potential inclusion or deletion from the electoral rolls.
Polling for West Bengal's 294-member Assembly is set for April 23 and 29, with vote counting scheduled for May 4, signaling a crucial period for the state's democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)