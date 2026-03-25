Election Commission Clarifies Voter Adjudication Glitch

A technical glitch on the Election Commission's website caused an unexpected stir among West Bengal voters when it incorrectly marked them as 'under adjudication'. The error, discovered on Tuesday night, was part of a temporary server issue affecting the EC's online voter details access portal.

The glitch emerged shortly after the release of the first supplementary voter list, raising concerns among political circles, particularly the ruling TMC. The party claimed that the error cast unwarranted suspicion on legitimate voters whose names were already on the finalized rolls.

The Election Commission moved quickly to rectify the problem, taking approximately two hours to resolve the issue. The EC expressed regret over the inconvenience voters had faced, emphasizing the technical teams' swift response to address the display error.

(With inputs from agencies.)