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Trump's Stance on Russian Oil Tanker Sparks Controversy

President Trump expressed no objection to a Russian oil tanker delivering relief to Cuba amidst a US oil blockade. Despite criticism, Trump stated that Cuba's struggles won't be solved with a single shipment. The blockade, intended for regime change, has severely impacted Cuban citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aboardairforceone | Updated: 30-03-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 07:16 IST
Trump's Stance on Russian Oil Tanker Sparks Controversy
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President Donald Trump articulated on Sunday that he holds 'no problem' regarding a Russian oil tanker stationed near Cuba, delivering crucial relief supplies to the island hampered by an arduous US oil blockade. Trump, during his return to Washington, conveyed that tolerance towards such endeavors is essential for Cuban survival.

Responding to inquiries about the New York Times' report on the tanker, Trump mentioned, 'I told them, if a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem whether it's Russia or not.' The tanker, carrying approximately 730,000 barrels, was spotted near Cuba's eastern tip, destined for Matanzas by Tuesday.

The blockade, an aggressive US policy spearheaded by Trump's administration, aims at inciting regime change in Cuba, yet inadvertently inflicts hardships on the populace. Frequent power outages and resource shortages have escalated civic unrest. Trump dismisses the notion that permitting the delivery would benefit Putin, viewing it as insignificant to the broader geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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