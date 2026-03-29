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Patiala House Court Grants Interim Relief to Youth Congress Leader in AI Summit Protest Case

The Patiala House Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Mohd Nawaz Khan, the district president of the Indian Youth Congress, involved in a protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. He is required to join the police investigation, with his bail subject to further cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:51 IST
Patiala House Court Grants Interim Relief to Youth Congress Leader in AI Summit Protest Case
Patiala House Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Saturday, the Patiala House Court extended interim protection from arrest to Mohd Nawaz Khan, the district president of the Indian Youth Congress. This decision is tied to his involvement in the 'shirtless' protest during the AI Impact Summit held in the national capital in February.

The court stipulated that Khan must present himself for investigation at the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The hearing was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal, who scheduled further proceedings for April 9, conditioning Khan's interim relief on his participation in ongoing investigations.

The Delhi Police, represented by Additional Solicitor General D. P. Singh, accused Khan of being a conspirator in a coordinated conspiracy to disrupt the event and negatively impact public order. The protest was marked by Youth Congress members removing shirts inscribed with political slogans, leading to multiple arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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