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Emergency Kerosene Allocation to Ease LPG Pressure

The central government has reintroduced Public Distribution System (PDS) kerosene temporarily in 21 States and Union Territories. This 60-day emergency measure aims to alleviate cooking gas LPG shortages and ensure households maintain access to essential cooking and lighting fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:07 IST
Emergency Kerosene Allocation to Ease LPG Pressure
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address looming LPG shortages, the central government has temporarily reintroduced Public Distribution System (PDS) kerosene in 21 States and Union Territories.

This ad hoc allocation, announced on March 30, will last for 60 days and aims to provide households with alternative fuel for cooking and lighting.

The measure seeks to alleviate immediate pressure from cooking gas constraints and ensure basic domestic fuel needs are met.

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