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Turmoil in NCP: The Merger Debate and Missing Photographs Controversy

In the wake of Ajit Pawar's untimely death, two NCP leaders advocate for merging with the Sharad Pawar faction, led now by Sunetra Pawar. The debate intensifies amid a controversy over missing photographs of key leaders at a recent event, highlighting tensions within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:37 IST
Turmoil in NCP: The Merger Debate and Missing Photographs Controversy
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Following the tragic passing of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, calls for a merger between the Nationalist Congress Party factions have resurfaced, with current leader Sunetra Pawar facing internal pressures. Two NCP leaders are voicing support for this unification, urging that it's not too late for consolidation.

The merger discussions coincide with a controversy surrounding missing photographs of Ajit and Sunetra Pawar at an NCP event. Held in Raigad district, the event stirred emotions when prominent party figures were overlooked on banners, prompting reactions from legislators and the party's grassroots.

Amid accusations of internal power struggles, Aditi Tatkare expressed regret over the oversight, emphasizing unwavering loyalty to the late leader. Meanwhile, MLA Rohit Pawar accused some leaders of attempting to wrest control from Sunetra Pawar, adding another layer of complexity to the party's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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