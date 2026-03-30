Turmoil in NCP: The Merger Debate and Missing Photographs Controversy

Following the tragic passing of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, calls for a merger between the Nationalist Congress Party factions have resurfaced, with current leader Sunetra Pawar facing internal pressures. Two NCP leaders are voicing support for this unification, urging that it's not too late for consolidation.

The merger discussions coincide with a controversy surrounding missing photographs of Ajit and Sunetra Pawar at an NCP event. Held in Raigad district, the event stirred emotions when prominent party figures were overlooked on banners, prompting reactions from legislators and the party's grassroots.

Amid accusations of internal power struggles, Aditi Tatkare expressed regret over the oversight, emphasizing unwavering loyalty to the late leader. Meanwhile, MLA Rohit Pawar accused some leaders of attempting to wrest control from Sunetra Pawar, adding another layer of complexity to the party's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)