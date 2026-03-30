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Political Chessboard: Who Will Lead Bihar?

The political landscape in Bihar is shifting as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns from the state legislative council, planning to join the Rajya Sabha. Speculation on the new leadership intensifies, with BJP eyeing its first CM in the state. Key contenders include Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:52 IST
Political Chessboard: Who Will Lead Bihar?
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With the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the state legislative council, the political climate in Bihar is abuzz with speculations on who will lead the upcoming government. Kumar's announcement to join the Rajya Sabha has taken many by surprise, coming just four months after securing a fresh mandate.

The BJP, hoping to install its first chief minister in Bihar, views this as a golden opportunity. The frontrunner contenders for the role are Samrat Choudhary, the Deputy CM and Home portfolio holder, and Nityanand Rai, a former state BJP president. Choudhary's candidature could secure long-term OBC support, a significant voting block.

While BJP sources suggest the new CM will be decided at a legislative party meeting, it is expected that the decision will ultimately be influenced by the central leadership. Meanwhile, JD(U) is keen on retaining a fair share in the cabinet, with Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant, possibly being pushed for the Deputy CM position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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