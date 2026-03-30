High-Stakes Battle in Bagalkote: Congress vs. BJP

As Bagalkote gears up for by-polls, the political scenario is charged with fervent campaigning by both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. The elections on April 9 were triggered by the demise of sitting MLAs from Bagalkote and Davanagere South.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Bagalkote on Monday, rallying support for Umesh Meti, the Congress candidate, who faces a direct contest against BJP's Charantimath. Highlighting the achievements of the late H Y Meti, Siddaramaiah urged voters to support the Congress and mentioned the party's five guarantees benefiting Below Poverty Line families.

In a counter-campaign, BJP leaders, including Vijayendra, expressed confidence in securing voter support for Charantimath. With the political atmosphere heated, accusations of neglect and power misuse are exchanged, signaling a contentious race as both sides vie for electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)