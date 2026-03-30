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High-Stakes Battle in Bagalkote: Congress vs. BJP

In the run-up to the Bagalkote by-polls, intense political campaigning unfolds between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. Both parties work to sway voters ahead of the April 9 elections. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah supports Congress's Umesh Meti, while BJP backs Veeranna Charantimath, amidst accusations and promises to the electorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagalkote | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:17 IST
High-Stakes Battle in Bagalkote: Congress vs. BJP
  • Country:
  • India

As Bagalkote gears up for by-polls, the political scenario is charged with fervent campaigning by both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. The elections on April 9 were triggered by the demise of sitting MLAs from Bagalkote and Davanagere South.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Bagalkote on Monday, rallying support for Umesh Meti, the Congress candidate, who faces a direct contest against BJP's Charantimath. Highlighting the achievements of the late H Y Meti, Siddaramaiah urged voters to support the Congress and mentioned the party's five guarantees benefiting Below Poverty Line families.

In a counter-campaign, BJP leaders, including Vijayendra, expressed confidence in securing voter support for Charantimath. With the political atmosphere heated, accusations of neglect and power misuse are exchanged, signaling a contentious race as both sides vie for electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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