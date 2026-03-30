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Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Economic Management Amid Crisis

Rahul Gandhi accuses Indian PM Modi of compromising the nation's economic stability, highlighting collapsing stocks, devalued rupee, and wiped-out savings amid a global crisis. As the West Asia conflict impacts oil prices, stock markets face significant declines, affecting investors' wealth substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Economic Management Amid Crisis
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he has 'surrendered' India's economic future. Gandhi claimed that the economy is collapsing, stocks are crashing, and individuals' savings are being eroded due to the prime minister's compromised position.

Gandhi's remarks cited the Indian rupee falling to an unprecedented low of Rs 95 to Rs 100, alongside job and income declines. According to Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi is scrambling to protect his financial interests while Indians bear the brunt of economic mismanagement.

Gandhi's critique comes as the Indian stock market experienced a notable decline, with the BSE Sensex plunging over 4% due to a surge in crude oil prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. This has led to an estimated loss of Rs 18.60 lakh crore for equity investors over just two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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