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Strategic Shifts Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Four senior officials in the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office were transferred in a reshuffle of five WBCS officers. The move aims to ensure administrative neutrality ahead of Assembly elections. The changes include roles in both the health department and the CEO's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:10 IST
Strategic Shifts Ahead of West Bengal Elections
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In a strategic move to maintain administrative neutrality ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, four senior officials in the Chief Electoral Officer's office were reassigned. The reshuffle involves five WBCS officers and affects both the health and CEO offices.

Among the significant changes, Deputy CEO Subrata Pal has been transferred to the health and family welfare department. Additionally, Narendra Nath Dutta, previously an additional secretary in the CEO office, is now with the labour department. Supriya Das has moved to the food processing industries, while Mithu Sarkar joins the minority affairs department.

The Election Commission stated that such redeployments ensure a fair electoral process. The West Bengal elections, covering 294 seats, are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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