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WTO Reforms Stalled as E-Commerce Moratorium Breaks Down

WTO talks failed to secure an agreement on reforms or extend a moratorium on e-commerce duties. Brazil blocked U.S.-led efforts to prolong the moratorium amidst global trade tensions. This deadlock highlights the WTO's waning influence and may encourage nations to pursue individual agreements, risking a fragmented trade system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:47 IST
WTO Reforms Stalled as E-Commerce Moratorium Breaks Down
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The World Trade Organization's negotiations concluded on Monday without reaching an agreement on reform plans or extending the moratorium on e-commerce duties. This outcome intensifies pressure on the WTO as it faces increased marginalization from economic nationalism.

In Yaounde, Cameroon, the discussion broke off in the early morning hours, as Brazil opposed a proposal led by the U.S. to prolong the suspension of duties on electronic transmissions, including downloads and streaming services. Analysts predict this stalemate may drive countries to forge separate trade deals outside the WTO's framework.

Despite the impasse, a subset of 66 members agreed to implement initial digital trade rules among themselves. Experts warn that these splintered accords could create a chaotic 'spaghetti bowl' of agreements. Efforts to reach a compromise on the e-commerce moratorium between the U.S. and Brazil continued, reflecting the WTO's struggle for relevance amid global trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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