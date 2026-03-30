IIT Mandi's Ambitious 2027 Expansion Plan Revealed on Foundation Day

On its 17th Foundation Day, IIT Mandi announced ambitious expansion plans, targeting over 350 faculty members and 5,000 students by 2027, according to Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera.

The ceremony was graced by Infosys Co-Founder Senapathy Kris Gopalkrishnan, who lauded the institute's rapid rise to prominence, citing its prestigious achievements.

Other distinguished guests like Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak and Prof Oussama Khatib also shared valuable insights, celebrating the collaborative efforts that have elevated IIT Mandi's status in the academic landscape.