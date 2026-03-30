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IIT Mandi's Ambitious 2027 Expansion Plan Revealed on Foundation Day

IIT Mandi aims to expand its faculty to over 350 members and student population to over 5,000 by 2027, announced Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera on its 17th Foundation Day. The event also highlighted its achievements and featured notable speakers including Infosys Co-Founder Senapathy Kris Gopalkrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:48 IST
IIT Mandi's Ambitious 2027 Expansion Plan Revealed on Foundation Day
  • Country:
  • India

On its 17th Foundation Day, IIT Mandi announced ambitious expansion plans, targeting over 350 faculty members and 5,000 students by 2027, according to Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera.

The ceremony was graced by Infosys Co-Founder Senapathy Kris Gopalkrishnan, who lauded the institute's rapid rise to prominence, citing its prestigious achievements.

Other distinguished guests like Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak and Prof Oussama Khatib also shared valuable insights, celebrating the collaborative efforts that have elevated IIT Mandi's status in the academic landscape.

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