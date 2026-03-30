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Assam Assembly Elections: EVM Commissioning Begins

The commissioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Assam for the upcoming assembly elections has commenced, involving 126 constituencies. This process, supported by authorized engineers, ensures transparency and adheres to Election Commission guidelines. Over 41,000 Ballot Units and 44,000 VVPATs will be deployed across 31,490 polling stations statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:19 IST
Assam Assembly Elections: EVM Commissioning Begins
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The process of commissioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for Assam's assembly elections has started across all 126 constituencies, as per official reports.

Authorised engineers and technical staff from the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd are overseeing the task together with District Election Officers.

Steps are being taken to ensure transparency, including allowing candidates to verify the process, in preparation for the election slated for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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