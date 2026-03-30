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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: Candidates Rush to File Nominations

Over 500 candidates, including top political figures, filed nominations for the upcoming April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Notable candidates include Chief Minister M K Stalin and former film director Seeman. The filing process started today and will continue until April 6 across all 234 Assembly constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:12 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: Candidates Rush to File Nominations
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In a robust commencement of the nomination filing process for Tamil Nadu's upcoming Assembly election on April 23, over 500 candidates put forth their papers. Political figures from various parties scrambled to secure their spots on the first day of submissions.

High-profile individuals like Chief Minister M K Stalin, seeking re-election from Kolathur, and TVK leader Vijay from Perambur, were among the prominent figures who submitted their nominations in Chennai. Meanwhile, DMK leader K N Nehru filed his candidacy from the Tiruchirappalli West constituency.

The process will span until April 6, involving all 234 Assembly constituencies, as candidates aim to bolster their campaigns by getting their paperwork in early.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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