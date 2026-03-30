SGPC Calls for Unified Action on Sacrilege Law Amendments

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has convened a crucial meeting involving all Sikh organizations scheduled for April 6 in Amritsar. This decision comes in response to the Punjab government's move to amend the law concerning the punishment for sacrilege of religious texts.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, after a meeting on Monday, described the issue as highly sensitive and emphasized the importance of gathering a collective 'panthic' opinion. Invited to the meeting are representatives of various Sikh organizations, including Nihang Singh groups, scholars, and Sikh federations. Dhami stressed the need for robust laws to prevent sacrilege and lamented a lack of clarity from the Punjab government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced plans to toughen sacrilege laws, proposing life imprisonment for such acts. However, Dhami criticized the government's failure to provide clear communication and raised concerns about the applicability of state-specific laws. The SGPC continues to advocate for a unified national consensus on the issue.