Election Showdown in Ponda: AAP's Campaign Trail Led by Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, arrived in Goa on Monday to bolster his party's campaign efforts for the upcoming Ponda bypoll.

During his visit, Kejriwal will engage with influential community leaders, including a meeting with renowned seer Swami Brahmeshanand in Kundaim near Ponda, and will visit St Annes Church on Tuesday.

Additionally, the former Delhi Chief Minister is set to address a public meeting in Ponda on Wednesday to rally support for AAP candidate Geetesh Naik, who is contesting against BJP's Ritesh Naik and Congress' Dr Ketan Bhatikar.

(With inputs from agencies.)