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PM Modi's Virtual Address Energizes BJP in Assam Ahead of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address during 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvad' inspired over five lakh BJP workers in Assam. With strong participation from Shakti Kendras, the address is seen as a motivational boost for Assam's development. The state prepares for upcoming elections on April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:42 IST
PM Modi's Virtual Address Energizes BJP in Assam Ahead of Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant pre-poll event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual speech to more than five lakh BJP karyakartas in Assam, as part of the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvad' programme. The initiative, detailed by the state BJP unit, aims to invigorate party workers across Assam before the elections on April 9.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Modi's address as 'a moment of great inspiration.' The programme included participation from over 4,500 out of 6,348 Shakti Kendras. Modi engaged directly with five karyakartas, addressing local and organisational issues, which BJP leaders believe will strengthen the party's grassroots presence.

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and other party officials attended the address at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan. Meanwhile, BJP President Nitin Nabin concluded a two-day visit to Assam, participating in an election rally, despite weather hindrances preventing his attendance at another event in Bokakhat.

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