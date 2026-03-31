Sparks Fly: AIADMK's Velumani Launches Fierce Attack on TVK's Vijay

In a blistering speech on Tuesday, AIADMK leader SP Velumani assailed TVK chief Vijay, raising doubts about his political credentials and capability to ensure public safety if elected. Speaking to party activists and alliance members in Coimbatore South, Velumani criticized Vijay, claiming a leader unable to protect his own party workers cannot guarantee safety for the public.

The comments were linked to the tragic Karur stampede of September 2025, where over 40 lives were lost during an event Vijay planned to attend. Ahead of his critique, Velumani paid respects to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, before throwing support behind AIADMK's Coimbatore South candidate Amman Arjunan.

Velumani urged party workers to secure a victory margin exceeding 50,000 votes, reinforcing the constituency as a stronghold of AIADMK and its allies. He touted developments under Edappadi K. Palaniswami, highlighting projects like Smart City Mission initiatives and major infrastructure upgrades as evidence of governance success.

Criticizing the ruling DMK, Velumani accused them of mere rebranding AIADMK-era schemes and failing to introduce new initiatives in five years. He also accused the government of escalating property tax, electricity tariffs, and construction costs, burdening citizens. Additionally, he decried concerns over women's safety and increasing youth substance abuse.

Velumani's speech emphasized AIADMK's readiness for electoral victory in all 11 regional constituencies, including Avinashi, in the 2026 elections. He chastised Vijay for not visiting victims of a Karur crowd incident, questioning his dedication to public service. Velumani urged intensified grassroots campaigns, promising welfare initiatives like providing families with refrigerators if AIADMK returns to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)