Shocking Autorickshaw Assault in Palghar: Child Critically Injured
A four-year-old boy was critically injured in Maharashtra's Palghar district when an autorickshaw driver, after a dispute with the boy's father, threw the child to the ground and smashed his head on an iron rod. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV and led to the arrest of the driver.
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- India
A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life in Maharashtra's Palghar district following a horrific assault by an autorickshaw driver. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred after an altercation between the driver and the boy's father.
The video, which went viral, shows the driver, identified as Sandeep Pawar, dragging the child from the vehicle and violently striking him against an iron rod. The brutal act has drawn widespread outrage and led to Pawar's arrest.
Authorities confirmed the boy was immediately taken to a hospital in Mira Road and his condition remains critical. Investigations continue as the community grapples with the shocking act of violence.
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- Maharashtra