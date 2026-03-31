Himachal Farmers to Supply ITBP with Local Produce: A Win-Win Deal
The Himachal Pradesh government is set to partner with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to directly provide locally produced vegetables and dairy products to the force, enhancing farmers' income and reducing reliance on intermediaries. This initiative is expected to benefit rural communities and strengthen border economy and management.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to formalize an agreement with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to supply the force with locally-produced vegetables, dairy, and agricultural goods.
This collaboration intends to boost income prospects for local farmers by minimizing intermediary dependence and ensuring a market within their communities. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu coordinated with senior ITBP officials to finalize the agreement's terms.
This move is seen as a boon for employment in border regions, facilitating self-employment and market stability. The meeting also broached plans to electrify Border Out Posts for improved infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Himachal
- ITBP
- farmers
- produce
- market
- economy
- collaboration
- employment
- infrastructure
- border
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