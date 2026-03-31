Himachal Farmers to Supply ITBP with Local Produce: A Win-Win Deal

The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to formalize an agreement with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to supply the force with locally-produced vegetables, dairy, and agricultural goods.

This collaboration intends to boost income prospects for local farmers by minimizing intermediary dependence and ensuring a market within their communities. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu coordinated with senior ITBP officials to finalize the agreement's terms.

This move is seen as a boon for employment in border regions, facilitating self-employment and market stability. The meeting also broached plans to electrify Border Out Posts for improved infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)