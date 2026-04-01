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Bosnia's Thrilling World Cup Journey: Triumph in Penalty Shootout

Bosnia's soccer team secured a World Cup spot by winning a dramatic penalty shootout against Italy. Despite trailing early, they rallied back with notable performances like that of 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic. Manager Sergej Barbarez lauded the team's spirit and urged a focus on future tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zenica | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:12 IST
Bosnia's Thrilling World Cup Journey: Triumph in Penalty Shootout
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In a high-stakes match on Tuesday, Bosnia edged past Italy in a gripping penalty shootout, securing qualification for the World Cup for only the second time in their history. Manager Sergej Barbarez, radiating calm amidst the tension, commended his team for their unwavering character and resilience.

Following a similar victory against Wales in the semi-finals, Bosnia stunned fans by toppling the four-time champions, Italy, who now miss the finals for a third consecutive run. Despite being a man down, Italy held on for much of the match until Bosnia equalized just 11 minutes before full-time.

Bosnia's younger talents, including 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic, played a crucial role. His decisive penalty yet again proved invaluable. Defender Nikola Katic, moved to tears post-match, emphasized the significance of spirit and determination, sentiments echoed throughout the Zenica stadium.

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