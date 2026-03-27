Germany's Social Democrats at a Crossroads: Reform or Decline?

The Social Democrats in Germany face a pivotal moment as they convene on Friday to determine their path forward following a string of electoral defeats. Once a cornerstone of German politics, the SPD is grappling with identity issues and diminishing support, as the far-right Alternative for Germany gains ground.

Party leaders Baerbel Bas and Lars Klingbeil emphasize the need for reforms to regain voter confidence. With Germany's economy under pressure from various global challenges, the SPD aims to reestablish its connection with the working class by proposing tax reforms and bolstering the pension system.

Internal party dynamics and coalition pressures add complexity to the SPD's reform agenda. However, the leaders stress the importance of compromise to advance policies that will address Germany's pressing economic and social issues. The outcome of these discussions may shape the future of the party and its role in the national political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)