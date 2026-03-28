Democrats Battle ICE Funding Amid Election Hopes

Amid a tense political standoff, Democrats in Congress have been attempting to place legal limits on President Trump's immigration enforcement agents. Undeterred by anticipated Republican opposition, their broader aim is to seize Capitol Hill control in the upcoming elections.

Despite facing obstacles, Democrats have managed to avoid funding ICE, standing firm against what they describe as Trump's 'lawless immigration tactics.' Their efforts have not yet yielded major reform but have signaled intent. Republicans, meanwhile, refuted measures they argue undermine immigration enforcement.

In the aviation sector, the deployment of ICE agents at U.S. airports amid operational strains is causing concern among travelers. Public perception remains split, with some voters critical of perceived immigration policy heavy-handedness. Both parties, however, face pressure to resolve airport disruptions.