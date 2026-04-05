Daring Rescue: US Air Force Colonel Saved from Iranian Mountains

A US Air Force officer's survival story unfolded in the imposing mountains of Iran after his jet was shot down, prompting a dramatic rescue operation. The officer evaded capture by hiding in a mountain crevice and hiking to 7,000 feet, ultimately rescued by American forces in a high-stakes mission.

US President Donald Trump lauded the mission as an 'amazing show of bravery and talent,' highlighting the officer's valor. The rescue involved hundreds of military personnel and faced significant risk, making it an extraordinary feat, according to the New York Times.

The special operations forces, including Navy SEAL Team 6, ensured the officer's safe return amid considerable Iranian military presence. Despite injuries, the officer is expected to recuperate, with the US military celebrating the success without any American casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)