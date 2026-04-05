Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes Opposition's Legacy, Champions AAP's Progress

In a fiery address, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took aim at rival parties Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP, questioning their governance records. Accusing them of promoting nepotism and sheltering criminal elements in politics, Mann emphasized AAP's commitment to ending these practices.

Mann announced a slew of developmental projects, including upgrades to health and sports infrastructure, and initiatives like clean water, better healthcare, and education. Additionally, he revealed plans for a stringent anti-sacrilege law, asserting the government's dedication to preserving Punjab's cultural and religious sanctity.

Declaring the upcoming 2027 elections as pivotal, Mann portrayed Congress and Akali Dal as outdated and discredited, contrasting with AAP's governance-driven alternative. He stressed AAP's achievements in delivering public welfare, aiming for a vibrant future for Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)