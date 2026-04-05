Security Concerns Loom Over Tripura Tribal Council Elections
Tripura's DGP Anurag Dhankar confirmed no additional central forces have been sent for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Council elections. Despite requests to the Centre, extensive security plans are in place for the council elections and Dharmanagar by-election, ensuring transparency and peace during and after the counting process.
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Tripura's top police official, Anurag Dhankar, has stated that no extra central forces have been deployed to the state for the upcoming Tribal Council elections. This announcement comes despite requests from the state government for additional security personnel.
The elections for the 28 seats of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are slated for April 12, with counting scheduled for April 17. Dhankar reassured that elaborate security measures have been set up to ensure a smooth voting process.
In a recent meeting with local authorities, Dhankar emphasized the preparations for both the TTAADC election and the Dharmanagar by-election. Meanwhile, Left Front representatives have urged the State Election Commissioner for central paramilitary force deployment to ensure fair and transparent elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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