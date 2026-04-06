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Assam Political Firestorm: Sarma's Claims of Congress-Pakistan Nexus Ignite Row

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declares Congress 'finished' in Assam, amid allegations involving Pakistani links in a passport row. He dismisses Congress claims against his wife as fabricated, escalating a political showdown before the state elections. Legal actions loom as both sides intensify their accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:36 IST
Assam Political Firestorm: Sarma's Claims of Congress-Pakistan Nexus Ignite Row
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a heated press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the Congress party is 'finished' in Assam. The statement comes amid serious allegations that Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera used Pakistani social media groups in the ongoing passport controversy involving Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Escalating his charges, Sarma questioned why Congress sought help from foreign entities, particularly Pakistan. He emphasized the seriousness of the alleged foreign involvement, noting prior knowledge of these developments. Sarma stated, 'On March 27th, I warned a journalist in Assam about impending events. This issue poses a significant threat to national security.'

Sarma plans to initiate legal proceedings, having already notified the Government of India. He accused Congress of using AI-manipulated documents to spin a misleading narrative. Presenting a detailed report, Sarma refuted the claims against his wife, asserting that authorities have identified at least one cited passport as 'fake.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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