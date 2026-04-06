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SC asks NCLAT to decide plea and counter petition expeditiously on dispute over acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:30 IST
SC asks NCLAT to decide plea and counter petition expeditiously on dispute over acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
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  • India

SC asks NCLAT to decide plea and counter petition expeditiously on dispute over acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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