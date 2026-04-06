SC asks NCLAT to decide plea and counter petition expeditiously on dispute over acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks NCLAT to decide plea and counter petition expeditiously on dispute over acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.
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