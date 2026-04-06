Furnace Explosion at Jharkhand Steel Plant Leaves Nine Injured

In a tragic incident, a furnace explosion at a private steel plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has left at least nine workers injured, officials reported on Monday.

The blast occurred at the Hesla site under Ramgarh police station limits around 4 am, with severe injuries sustained by several workers. According to Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Officer Anurag Kumar Tiwari, seven of the nine injured workers are in critical condition, suffering over 60 percent burn injuries.

The authorities have mandated the plant management to provide urgent and efficient medical care, considering transferring the critically injured to New Delhi for advanced treatment. The injured workers have been identified, among them Akhila Rai and Raj Balan Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)