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BJP's 47th Foundation Day: Celebrating Commitment and Progress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the BJP on its 47th Foundation Day. He lauded its dedication to nationalism and development, acknowledging contributions by leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Naidu emphasized the party's role in enhancing cooperative federalism and driving India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:50 IST
BJP's 47th Foundation Day: Celebrating Commitment and Progress
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In a significant recognition of the BJP's achievements, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended his congratulations on the party's 47th Foundation Day. His remarks highlighted the BJP's unwavering commitment to nationalism and development.

Naidu praised the contributions of past leaders, including the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and acknowledged the current leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening India's progress through decisive governance. He emphasized the party's role in promoting culture, democratic values, and inclusive development.

The Chief Minister expressed his confidence that with continued dedication under President Nitin Nabin's leadership, the BJP would persevere in its mission towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), enhancing cooperative federalism and delivering sustainable development in Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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