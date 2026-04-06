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Dramatic High Court Clash over Kejriwal's Recusal Plea in Excise Policy Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the CBI concerning a plea by Arvind Kejriwal and others seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from an excise policy case. Kejriwal stated he would argue the plea himself, while the CBI labeled the request frivolous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:41 IST
Dramatic High Court Clash over Kejriwal's Recusal Plea in Excise Policy Case
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his wife arrive at Delhi HC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in response to a plea by Arvind Kejriwal and others calling for the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from the excise policy case proceedings. Kejriwal, who appeared in person, declared his intention to argue the recusal application.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, dismissed the recusal plea as unfounded and based on baseless allegations. He cautioned against turning the courtroom into a venue for dramatics, emphasizing that any accusations against institutions must be addressed seriously.

The High Court is reviewing an appeal from the CBI challenging a decision to discharge Kejriwal and others involved in the controversial Delhi excise policy case. The case involves alleged irregularities in the now-defunct policy, which is being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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