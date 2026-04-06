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India and Bangladesh: Building Bridges for a Brighter Future

India expresses its willingness to strengthen ties with Bangladesh with a forward-looking approach. The Indian High Commissioner met with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to discuss people-centric cooperation, emphasizing mutual interests and benefits. The meeting aimed at transforming geographical proximity into economic opportunities and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:45 IST
India and Bangladesh: Building Bridges for a Brighter Future
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In a significant diplomatic gesture, India has conveyed its readiness to strengthen relations with Bangladesh, focusing on a forward-looking approach. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma conveyed this to Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in a meeting on Monday.

The meeting, which comes in the wake of Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party's victory in the recent parliamentary polls, centered on enhancing bilateral engagement in areas that align with national development priorities of both countries.

India aims to transform geographical proximity into opportunities through stronger economic ties, connectivity, and cultural exchange, showing a commitment to mutual interests and benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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