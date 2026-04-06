Clash at Rahuri: NCP Fields New Contender

The opposition NCP (SP) has introduced Govind Mokate as their candidate for the upcoming Rahuri assembly byelection, following Prajakt Tanpure's unexpected withdrawal from the race.

On the eve of the nomination deadline, Mokate submitted his candidacy in Rahuri's Ahilyanagar district, positioning himself against BJP's Akshay Kardile for the April 23 bypoll, a necessity arising from the passing of Akshay's father, BJP legislator Shivajirao Kardile.

Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde praised Mokate for his grassroots activism while revealing the surprise element in Tanpure's decision to step down, stating that despite being encouraged by supporters, Tanpure was initially not eager to contest.