U.S. Supreme Court Paves the Way for Dismissal of Steve Bannon Case

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared a legal path on Monday, enabling the Justice Department to proceed with dismissing charges against Steve Bannon. The influential Trump ally was previously convicted for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena regarding the January 6 Capitol attack investigation.

The justice's decision nullifies a prior lower court ruling that upheld Bannon's 2022 contempt of Congress conviction. The case now returns to a lower court, influenced by the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the indictment, deemed "in the interests of justice."

Bannon, known for his role in shaping Trump-era right-wing populism, served a short sentence before his release in late 2024. Despite legal challenges, Bannon continues his activism, branding himself a political prisoner post-release and resuming his "War Room" podcast.