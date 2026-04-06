U.S. Supreme Court Paves the Way for Dismissal of Steve Bannon Case
The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Justice Department to proceed with dismissing Steve Bannon's conviction for defying a congressional subpoena. Bannon, a key Trump ally, was convicted for contempt of Congress in relation to the January 6 Capitol attack investigation. The Supreme Court's decision enables further lower court considerations.
The U.S. Supreme Court cleared a legal path on Monday, enabling the Justice Department to proceed with dismissing charges against Steve Bannon. The influential Trump ally was previously convicted for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena regarding the January 6 Capitol attack investigation.
The justice's decision nullifies a prior lower court ruling that upheld Bannon's 2022 contempt of Congress conviction. The case now returns to a lower court, influenced by the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the indictment, deemed "in the interests of justice."
Bannon, known for his role in shaping Trump-era right-wing populism, served a short sentence before his release in late 2024. Despite legal challenges, Bannon continues his activism, branding himself a political prisoner post-release and resuming his "War Room" podcast.