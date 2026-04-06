Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Dismissal
The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the dismissal of a criminal case against Steve Bannon, a key Trump ally, who was convicted for defying a congressional subpoena related to the January 6 Capitol attack. Bannon served a four-month sentence and remains active in right-wing media and politics.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday set the stage for the Justice Department to dismiss a criminal case against Steve Bannon, a close associate of former President Donald Trump. Bannon had been convicted of contempt of Congress after failing to comply with a subpoena from a panel investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
The Justice Department advocated for the case's dismissal, believing it served the interests of justice. Bannon's attempts to stay out of prison pending appeal were unsuccessful, leading him to serve a four-month sentence in Connecticut. The Supreme Court's order requires further assessment of the dismissal motion by a lower court.
Bannon, who considers himself a political prisoner, resumed his media activities upon release. His conviction for defying Congress was seen as a benchmark for legal boundaries. Bannon's case remains significant due to his role in advocating right-wing populism and his influence within Trump's political circle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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