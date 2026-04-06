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Congress Pledges Development in Adilabad as Elections Loom

A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, claims BRS is obstructing progress while Congress prioritizes development. Reddy plans to transform Adilabad into an education, tourism, and industrial hub, with projects such as an airport and industrial zone, despite opposition efforts to mislead the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:45 IST
Congress Pledges Development in Adilabad as Elections Loom
Telangana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has accused the BRS party of obstructing progress and misleading the public as he previews Congress's plan to regain power in the 2028 elections. Speaking at a public meeting in Adilabad's Pipri, Reddy promised to transform the district into a hub for education, tourism, and industry, with an airport included in the plans.

He vowed that Congress would continue its development initiatives irrespective of political opposition. Reddy criticized the BRS for neglecting projects during their decade in power while the Congress government aims to implement new welfare schemes, such as free travel for women and housing initiatives for the poor.

Reddy further assured constituents of progress on the Tummidihetti irrigation project, and discussions with central leadership to establish an airport. A major industrial zone is also in the pipeline, potentially providing jobs to Adivasi youth and spurring regional tourism.

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