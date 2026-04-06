BJP's 47th Foundation Day: A Tribute to Ideals and Achievements

Amidst a backdrop of celebrations, the BJP in Bihar marked its 47th foundation day on Monday, as party workers distributed a symbolic 47 kilograms of laddus and lit 47 lamps at their office. Senior party members paid homage to influential thinkers Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee by honoring their portraits.

State BJP President Sanjay Saraogi lauded the rise of the BJP to the status of the world's largest political party, attributing its success to the unwavering dedication of its workforce. He emphasized the party's mission, 'nation first,' and described the BJP's approach as inclusive and welfare-driven, urging workers to bolster the organization at booth levels.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighted the party's journey from the era of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the present under Narendra Modi, noting efforts toward national development and self-sufficiency. Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal reiterated the party's dedication to service and good governance during the foundation day events.

(With inputs from agencies.)