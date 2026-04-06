Passport Allegations Stir Political Storm in Assam

In a dramatic political standoff in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is under fire from Congress, particularly MP Gaurav Gogoi, over claims that Sarma's wife holds multiple foreign passports and properties abroad. Gogoi has audaciously challenged Sarma to refute these allegations under oath on the Bhagavad Gita.

Responding to the accusations, Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, vehemently denied her family has foreign business interests, dismissing the claims as politically motivated falsehoods sourced from dubious Pakistani social media platforms. Bhuyan Sharma took to social media for a pointed rebuttal, while simultaneously questioning Gogoi's own family's connections.

The controversy has intensified against the backdrop of upcoming elections, with Sarma asserting that the congress's claims are aimed at swaying voters under false pretense. The exchange has escalated tensions, with Sarma threatening legal consequences for misinformation and Congress promising thorough investigations if they seize power.

(With inputs from agencies.)