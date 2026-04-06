Chouhan's Fiery Remarks: Elections, Alliances, and Aspirations in Kerala
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that fireworks would go off in Pakistan if the Congress-led UDF wins Kerala's Assembly election. Highlighting leadership qualities, he criticized Congress ties with Jamaat-e-Islami and promised agricultural progress under BJP leadership.
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Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stirred controversy at a recent election rally by asserting that 'crackers will be burst in Pakistan' if the Congress-led UDF secures victory in Kerala's Assembly elections.
Addressing supporters, Chouhan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's uniqueness and likened BJP candidate Sobha Surendran to a reflection of such leadership qualities. He accused the Congress and UDF of aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami, warning that their win could harm Kerala.
Chouhan assured voters that a BJP win on April 9 would ensure progress in the agricultural sector, promising personal involvement in the development of the state's agriculture with support from the central government.
(With inputs from agencies.)