Chouhan's Fiery Remarks: Elections, Alliances, and Aspirations in Kerala

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stirred controversy at a recent election rally by asserting that 'crackers will be burst in Pakistan' if the Congress-led UDF secures victory in Kerala's Assembly elections.

Addressing supporters, Chouhan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's uniqueness and likened BJP candidate Sobha Surendran to a reflection of such leadership qualities. He accused the Congress and UDF of aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami, warning that their win could harm Kerala.

Chouhan assured voters that a BJP win on April 9 would ensure progress in the agricultural sector, promising personal involvement in the development of the state's agriculture with support from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)