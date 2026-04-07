Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches New Political Party: A Hope for Transformation
Navjot Kaur Sidhu, expelled from Punjab Congress, reveals her new political venture, Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party, aiming to drive national change. Her departure from Congress followed criticism of key leaders. Now, she pledges to restore Punjab’s 'Golden State' glory through justice, peace, and selfless service.
- Country:
- India
Two months after her expulsion from Punjab Congress, Navjot Kaur Sidhu has taken a bold step by forming a new political entity, the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party.
Announcing the formation on social media platform X, Kaur expressed her intent to offer a 'new alternative at a national level' by monitoring and improving the effectiveness of political leaders. She stressed on her aim to serve the country selflessly.
The former MLA emphasized restoring Punjab's glory, previously termed the Golden State, by focusing on love, justice, and spiritual growth. Her move comes after critical remarks towards Punjab Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi led to her expulsion.
(With inputs from agencies.)