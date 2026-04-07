Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches New Political Party: A Hope for Transformation

Two months after her expulsion from Punjab Congress, Navjot Kaur Sidhu has taken a bold step by forming a new political entity, the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party.

Announcing the formation on social media platform X, Kaur expressed her intent to offer a 'new alternative at a national level' by monitoring and improving the effectiveness of political leaders. She stressed on her aim to serve the country selflessly.

The former MLA emphasized restoring Punjab's glory, previously termed the Golden State, by focusing on love, justice, and spiritual growth. Her move comes after critical remarks towards Punjab Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi led to her expulsion.

(With inputs from agencies.)