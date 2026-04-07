Strengthening Ties: India’s Diplomatic Mission to Washington

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to Washington DC, aiming to reinforce India-US relations amidst a climate of recent tension. Scheduled from April 8-10, the visit will address bilateral trade and defense, as well as the ongoing regional crisis in West Asia.

The trip highlights efforts to stabilize relations, following last year's strains after the US imposed tariffs on India and contentious remarks by President Donald Trump about the India-Pakistan military conflict. Such discussions are crucial as both nations work towards a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Misri will engage in dialogue with senior US officials on trade, defense, science, technology, and vital regional and global issues. This visit aligns with ongoing high-level exchanges following the External Affairs Minister's recent trip to Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)