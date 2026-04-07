Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India’s Diplomatic Mission to Washington

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Washington DC aims to bolster India-US relations, focusing on trade, defense, and the West Asian crisis. This marks an effort to stabilize ties following recent strains due to tariffs and diplomatic tensions, with plans to discuss a new bilateral trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:50 IST
Strengthening Ties: India’s Diplomatic Mission to Washington
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to Washington DC, aiming to reinforce India-US relations amidst a climate of recent tension. Scheduled from April 8-10, the visit will address bilateral trade and defense, as well as the ongoing regional crisis in West Asia.

The trip highlights efforts to stabilize relations, following last year's strains after the US imposed tariffs on India and contentious remarks by President Donald Trump about the India-Pakistan military conflict. Such discussions are crucial as both nations work towards a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Misri will engage in dialogue with senior US officials on trade, defense, science, technology, and vital regional and global issues. This visit aligns with ongoing high-level exchanges following the External Affairs Minister's recent trip to Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

 India
2
Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district: Officials.

Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg d...

 India
3
China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

China Advocates for Peace in U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Dispute

 China
4
Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026