Congress Leader V D Satheesan Criticizes Kerala's Left Government

In a scathing critique of Kerala's Left government, Congress leader V D Satheesan labeled the administration as the most inefficient in the state's history. Speaking from his Assembly constituency in Paravoor, Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of lying about historical links and misrepresenting achievements.

Satheesan alleged that Vijayan has falsely accused the previous UDF government of delaying welfare pensions and underreporting housing construction figures. "He has lied about everything," Satheesan declared, providing video evidence to support his claims and challenging Vijayan to a public debate.

Additionally, Satheesan criticized the Left Democratic Front for postponing welfare pension increases until late in their term, breaking promises made in their 2021 election manifesto. He expressed confidence that the UDF would secure over 100 seats in the forthcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)